Home | World | Africa | Woman conned US$5k by army major
Zanu-PF MP fingered in mine wars

Woman conned US$5k by army major



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A ZIMBABWE National Army (ZNA) top official, Major Sybert Muradzikwa yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Isheunesu Matova after he allegedly conned a Harare woman of US$5 000 in a deal to clean soiled bank notes.

Muradzikwa was remanded to April 5 on $5 000 bail.

It is alleged that in January this year, Muradzikwa and his accomplices, who are still at large, misrepresented to the complainant, Lyn Mavhunga, that they wanted to engage her on a business venture to clean old notes using a liquid chemical.

Mavhunga allegedly released US$5 000 to purchase the liquid, before Muradzikwa requested for more money. Complainant turned down the request and reported him to police.

Upon arrest, Muradzikwa was found in possession of the bag containing the alleged soiled bank notes.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old Harare man allegedly shot a State witness who testified against him in a 2018 case.

Ronias Mutaki was arrested and appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi yesterday facing attempted murder charges. The magistrate will deliver his ruling on the matter today.

The complainant in the matter is a gardener in Mutaki's neighbourhood in Avondale.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 211