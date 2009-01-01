Rural Council CEO nabbed
Ndokera granted her $10 000 bail and she is expected back in court on April 5 for trial.The state led by Clement Kuwanda alleged the CEO took the company's new generator and replaced it with an old one.
In August last years she defrauded the council money on two occasions and was eventually suspended in February this year.
Meanwhile, three Mvurwi council officials Sheri Nyakudya, Letwin Watambwa and Simbarashe Kambare were arrested by Zimbabwe AntiCorruption Commission (ZACC) on fresh charges despite being granted $20 000 bail each by High Court on an $18 million stand scam.
