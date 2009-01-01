Home | World | Africa | Hubby chokes cheating wife to death

A Concession man allegedly lured his wife in a bush and choked her to death after accusing her of having an extra marital affair.

Foster Chaka (25) of Godzi village, Glendale appeared before magistrate Ethel Chichera.

He was not asked to plead to a murder charge and remanded in custody to March 30 before being advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged on October 1 last year Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extra marital affair and lured her in a bush at White Cliff farm Concession.

Upon arrival Chaka tied his wife's hands with a white cloth, used another cloth to cover the nose and mouth there by suffocating her to death.

Chaka left his wife's body on the scene and went to police to file a missing person report.

Investigations proved that he had killed his wife leading to his arrest.

