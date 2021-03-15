Home | World | Africa | Senior prosecutor in court for rape and sexual assault

The Zimbabwe High Court prosecutor Simbarashe W Munyoro appeared in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

Simbarashe W Munyoro ages 61 was denied bail and was remanded in custody pending bail application. Mr Bherebhede will be filing a bail application in the high court soon.

The state alleges that on a date known to the state the accused person made a call to the complainant a thirty-year-old female whose husband is incarcerated for rape and murder. The accused Mr Munyoro informed the complainant that he was handling her husband's bail application with the high court.

He requested the complainant to come to his office to discuss the bail application. On Monday 15th March 2021 the complainant attended the offices of the accused at Runhare house. When she entered the office it is alleged that the accused locked the door of his office and started to fondle the complainant.

He then raped her once with protection.

The complainant left the office and made a report with police. Mr Munyoro was arrested and was brought to court.

Munyoro is denying the charges and his case was remanded to the 2nd of April pending a trial date.

The police have the medical report as part of evidence against the prosecutor.

This comes after a surge in rape cases by law enforcement agents. Until this case it was only the police officers who have been found wanting in keeping their manhood in places instead of keeping the manhood in place.

