Home | World | Africa | Chiwenga receives his second jab
Mthwakazi activists bail ruling on Friday
Zanu-PF welcomes former MDC bigwigs

Chiwenga receives his second jab



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga this morning received his second shot of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

The VP received his vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he urged Zimbabweans to embrace the programme.

He commended the speed with which the process is now being handled.

VP Chiwenga said the expansion of the staff carrying out the vaccination process to include medical staff from local authorities, uniformed forces and retirees would help to make the roll out faster.

"If we are to achieve our target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population, we have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it," he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 226