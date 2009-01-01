Chiwenga receives his second jab
- 6 hours 23 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The VP received his vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare where he urged Zimbabweans to embrace the programme.He commended the speed with which the process is now being handled.
VP Chiwenga said the expansion of the staff carrying out the vaccination process to include medical staff from local authorities, uniformed forces and retirees would help to make the roll out faster.
"If we are to achieve our target of vaccinating 60 percent of the population, we have to do it faster and have the manpower to do it," he said.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles