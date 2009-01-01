Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli
Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has expressed his condolences on the passing on of Tanzanian President John Magufuli.

In a statement on Twitter, the President said "My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace".

The death of Magufuli was announced by the country's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday.

She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.

