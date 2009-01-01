Mnangagwa mourns Magufuli
- 6 hours 27 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In a statement on Twitter, the President said "My deepest condolences to the family of His Excellency President John Magufuli and the people of Tanzania. Africa mourns with you. May his soul rest in peace".
The death of Magufuli was announced by the country's Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Wednesday.
She said he died from the heart disease that had plagued him for a decade.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles