Matanga advises police officers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 28 minutes ago
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said the police service needs loyal and dedicated officers who put their country and people first.

He challenged his officers to perform their duties diligently, with a high level of professionalism, warning them to shun any form of behaviour that might bring the force and the country into disrepute.

Comm-Gen Matanga said this while addressing 40 officers who recently returned from United Nations Peacekeeping Mission duties in Abyei and Darfur.

Two other officers are expected to leave the country for Sudan and Somalia on a similar mission.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development.

