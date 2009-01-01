Home | World | Africa | Matanga advises police officers

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has said the police service needs loyal and dedicated officers who put their country and people first.

He challenged his officers to perform their duties diligently, with a high level of professionalism, warning them to shun any form of behaviour that might bring the force and the country into disrepute.

Comm-Gen Matanga said this while addressing 40 officers who recently returned from United Nations Peacekeeping Mission duties in Abyei and Darfur.

Two other officers are expected to leave the country for Sudan and Somalia on a similar mission.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa