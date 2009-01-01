Home | World | Africa | Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF
Vehicle shortages crippling police operations
Man runs bogus immigration office at the border

Magufuli a friend of Zimbabwe, says Zanu-PF



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The revolutionary party Zanu-PF has described the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli as a true friend of Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo in a statement said the party learnt with "great shock and sadness" on the untimely passing away of Dr Magufuli.

He described him as a great statesman and loyal son of Africa.

"A great statesman and loyal son of Africa, President Magufuli fits perfectly well in our Africa's Hall of Fame, who loved our people."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 247