Card cloner faces arrest

James Malolo (56) from Emthunzini was arrested on Wednesday for shopping sprees using cloned bank cards.

He was found with 78 active Zimswitch cards belonging to various corporates and individuals which he has allegedly use to shop at various supermarkets and wholesale outlets.

Bulawayo24.com sources remarked that Malolo's actions came to light on Tuesday when a till operater at a wholesaler told a victim that someone has used her banking detal to make a 12 000 transaction and the accused was identified on the CCTV footage.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson lnspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the case saying the police have linked Malolo to a number of ATM card scams.

He said, "I appeal to those facing discrepancies in their account to visit their banks and study and see if there is something amiss and if suspect anything report the matter".

Card cloning is the duplication of bank cards by criminals after acquiring information contained in the magnetic strip of the card.

