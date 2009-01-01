Card cloner faces arrest
- 3 hours 26 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
He was found with 78 active Zimswitch cards belonging to various corporates and individuals which he has allegedly use to shop at various supermarkets and wholesale outlets.
Bulawayo24.com sources remarked that Malolo's actions came to light on Tuesday when a till operater at a wholesaler told a victim that someone has used her banking detal to make a 12 000 transaction and the accused was identified on the CCTV footage.Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson lnspector Abedinico Ncube confirmed the case saying the police have linked Malolo to a number of ATM card scams.
He said, "I appeal to those facing discrepancies in their account to visit their banks and study and see if there is something amiss and if suspect anything report the matter".
Card cloning is the duplication of bank cards by criminals after acquiring information contained in the magnetic strip of the card.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles