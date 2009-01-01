Top 5 Forex Brokers for Zimbabweans
1. Plus500
Plus500 is a multi-regulated and popular CFD and forex broker that offers Zimbabwean traders with competitive trading conditions consisting of tight variable spreads, commission-free trading, adequate leverage, and the use of a powerful proprietary trading platform.
2.AvaTrade
AvaTrade is regulated by several reputable entities in a variety of jurisdictions, offering traders from around the world with the comprehensive trade in more than 250 financial instruments through powerful, flexible, and reliable trading platforms.
3. FXTM
FXTM is regulated by strict entities in offering the trade of a range of financial instruments spread across several asset classes. With FXTM, Zimbabwean traders can expect comprehensive trading solutions along with some of the best trading conditions in the industry.
4. XM
XM is another multi-regulated broker that serves more than 2.5 million traders from 196 countries around the world, including Zimbabwe. With XM, traders can start trading from as little as $5. Traders can also expect tight spreads, low commissions, high leverage ratios, and the use of powerful trading platforms.
5. RoboForex
RoboForex is a well-regulated broker that offers Zimbabwean traders with more than 9,400 tradable financial instruments. In addition, traders can choose from a range of dynamic account types, suited to the needs and objectives of various traders.
In addition, traders can trade these financial instruments seamlessly through powerful, reliable trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.
The above forex brokers are more reputable, regulated brokers are welcoming traders from around the world, including African countries such as Zimbabwe, which has experienced a significant increase in traders
