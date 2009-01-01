Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage
The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the WhatsApp outage was first reported around 19:20 on Friday evening in Zimbabwe.
Facebook Messenger and Instagram were also affected, but Facebook itself seems to still be online. WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by the Facebook Group.The platforms were restored by around 20:10.
Outages of the three platforms were reported across the world.
The tech giant has not released a statement regarding the outages yet. Facebook was not immediately available for additional comment.
