Old Joe Biden trips and falls 3 times boarding Air Force One
Biti says recalls meant to stymie his probe into 'Sakunda corruption'

Zimbabweans hit by brief, global WhatsApp outage



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 52 minutes ago
Zimbabweans were struggling to access social media and message platforms on Friday evening, with WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger hit by a global outage.

The service monitoring platform Downdetector shows that the WhatsApp outage was first reported around 19:20 on Friday evening in Zimbabwe.

Facebook Messenger and Instagram were also affected, but Facebook itself seems to still be online. WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by the Facebook Group.

The platforms were restored by around 20:10.

Outages of the three platforms were reported across the world.

The tech giant has not released a statement regarding the outages yet. Facebook was not immediately available for additional comment.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

