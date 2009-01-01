Home | World | Africa | Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar
Civil servants push for better salaries
Detective stabbed to death

Man bashed to death for hitting on woman at bar



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The love of women claimed a life of a Gokwe man who allegedly proposed love at a beer binge to a woman who was with other patrons at Highway bar, Njelele business centre, recently.

Sources familiar with the case allege Paddington Mails (35), Kudzai Nyambi (35), Stephen Mpofu (35) and Elson Mapfumo assaulted the now deceased Solomon Marimi (43) after he proposed love to a woman who was in their company.

They assaulted him with fists before dragging him in a well where they dumped his body.

Bulawayo24.com heard that the deceased's body was found in a state of decomposing by a woman identified as Hazel who was searching for her hen and the matter was reported to Chief Njelele who contacted the police leading to the arrest of the four.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183