Detective stabbed to death



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 7 minutes ago
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) detective Lloyd Muchachiona (32) was allegedly stabbed to death yesterday at Craft Centre in Gokwe CBD market when he was walking towards Mapfungautsi suburb in the company of his friend.

Witnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the deceased was approached by two accused persons Jephat Manoti and Bruce Nzungu from behind who were shouting violently that," mapurisa munoda kutonetsa" (police officers you are troubling us).

The duo stabbed Muchachiona twice on the left thigh and his friend Fanuel Chirira (36) on the shoulder who managed to escape before collapsing.

The deceased body awaits postmortem and the matter is still under investigation.

