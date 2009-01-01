Village head up for rape
The village head is said to have abused his authority to have sex with an 18-year-old married woman who told the court that she was forced into the act and the matter was forwarded to the police.He was caught in the act by the owner of the maize field who accused the two of having an affair.
Acting Chief Nyakunhuwa, born Courage Mashavave, confirmed matter and said his court failed to rule over the case as it appeared to be rape and had to refer the matter to the police.
"I heard the matter at my court last Friday, but the man denied the allegations and from the deliberations I thought it was rape and I referred the case to the police and a report was made," said Nyakunhuwa.
