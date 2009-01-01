Home | World | Africa | Man kills 'cheating' wife
A Concession man allegedly lured his wife into a bush and choked her to death after accusing her of having an extramarital affair.

Foster Chaka (25) of Godzi village appeared before magistrate ethel Chichera and was not asked to plead to a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to March 30 before being advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on october 1 last year, Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extramarital affair and lured her to a bush at White Cliff farm.

Upon arrival, Chaka tied his wife's hands with a cloth and also covered her nose and mouth before choking her to death.

Chaka then left his wife's at the scene and went to police to file a missing person report.

Investigations proved that the accused killed his wife.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

