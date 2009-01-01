Man kills 'cheating' wife
Foster Chaka (25) of Godzi village appeared before magistrate ethel Chichera and was not asked to plead to a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to March 30 before being advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
Prosecutor shiella Kudzai Maribha alleged that on october 1 last year, Chaka accused his now deceased wife Winnie Magadu of having an extramarital affair and lured her to a bush at White Cliff farm.
Upon arrival, Chaka tied his wife's hands with a cloth and also covered her nose and mouth before choking her to death.
Chaka then left his wife's at the scene and went to police to file a missing person report.
Investigations proved that the accused killed his wife.
