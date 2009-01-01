Home | World | Africa | Nkomo's son warms up to Zapu presidency

SIBANGILIZWE Nkomo, the son of the late Father Zimbabwe and former VicePresident Joshua, has warmed up to the proposals to elect him Zapu president following the death of Dumiso Dabengwa in 2019.

He told Southern Eye that he would not reject the people's call for him to lead the opposition party following his nomination by Zapu Kezi branch in Matabelelend South province.

The Zapu elective congress is scheduled for April 30.

Kezi is the home area of the late Father Zimbabwe.

Zapu's director of marketing and communications, Patrick Ndlovu, said the other candidates eyeing the party presidency include Matthew Bhubesi Sibanda, Bernard Magugu and Strike Mkandla.

Nkomo's name was proposed in Kezi, while another dark horse, Mqondobanzi Magonya, who is currently based in the United Kingdom is also in the race for the presidency.

"When Zapu pulled out of the Unity Accord in 2008, my name was also mentioned on the list of those to lead.

"I only heard it coming from London that I have been nominated to get involved in the revival of Zapu," Nkomo said.

"My wish is to help to ensure I take part in solving the problems that our country currently faces. If people say that I must lead, I will not be left out because I might offend the dead, the living and God.

"To say that I am not part of this means that I do not feel the pain and suffering that is endured by citizens at large," he said.

Nkomo said he had high hopes that Zapu, if elected to power, would turn around the fortunes of the country.

Ibhetshu likaZulu secretary general Mbuso Fuzwayo said: "If he (Sibangilizwe) is charismatic like his (late) father and has the support of the executive, yes, he

can lead, but if he is nominated because he is the son of Joshua, but with no clear bankable political programmes, then it will not help."

Church and Civic Society Joint Forum chairperson Anglistone Sibanda said: "If Zapu plays its cards well it can become a strong authentic opposition once again.

"It can recreate the revolutionary agenda that was hijacked by the reactionaries."

Sibanda said Zapu would assist the country to move away from toxic politics brought about by the opposition MDCs.

The Zapu congress was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown regulations.

The provincial conference deadline had to be moved from February 28 to March 31, and the people's congress date was postponed from April 15 to April 30.

The congress will be held at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre.

The party is currently being led by interim president Isaac Mabuka who has, however ruled himself out of the presidential race.

Other posts up for grabs include that of chairperson and secretary-general. Zipra Veterans Trust chairperson Baster Magwizi and party spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa are set to lock homes over the vice-presidency.

