Mazowe, Mt Darwin top Zanu-PF voter mobilisation

Zanu-PF'S Mazowe and Mt Darwin districts have taken a leading role in the party's voter mobilisation campaign in Mashonaland Central province.

Mazowe district co-odinating committee (DCC) spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro said the two districts had doubled their numbers.

"We are pleased to note that as Mazowe, we have since managed to double our voters as we now have 61 political districts, a figure which came about as a result of the huge numbers we are attracting. Our target is to have 100 districts for our cell structures," Dutiro said.

Dutiro attributed the increase to hard work.

"This achievement is due to good leadership from our chairman (Tafadzwa Musarara) and as DCC, we are always ready to help each other regardless of political differences."

Mashonaland Central has been the epicentre of Zanu-PF fights and two weeks ago, the politburo had to deploy its members to try to unite Musarara and the provincial chair, Kazembe Kazembe. The team was led by Munyaradzi Machacha, who heads the party's school of ideology. Other members included Kenneth Musanhi and Fortune Chasi.

