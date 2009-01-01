Home | World | Africa | Young Women for ED in Bulawayo outreach programme

YOUNG Women for Economic Development (YW4ED) Bulawayo province will on Monday hold an outreach programme in the city, to educate people about the organisation and how they can benefit from it.

The YW4ED was launched by the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa in August this year. Running under the theme, Your Network is your Networth, the Bulawayo outreach will be held at the Bulawayo Athletic Club. It is targeting women from the ages of 18 to 45. The outreach will start at 9.30AM ending midday. Women are encouraged to come and set up stalls to sell their wares or promote their businesses.

The YW4ED Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Ms Mercy Kayumba said this was an apolitical initiative which seeks to empower young women in all sectors of the economy.

"This launch or outreach is apolitical and hence we are open to every young woman that believes women are indeed a potential tool of economic development. We want to empower young women in all sectors of the economy, allowing and enabling them to unleash their economic power and potential which is critical in the country's development," said Ms Kayumba.

"There are several ways to do this, chief amongst them being changing of economic policies, changing laws and changing attitude and culture among the young women. These changes have to be spearheaded by young women from all sectors, hence the initiative YW4ED."

Ms Kayumba said women are instrumental in carrying the country forward.

"These are the ladies that will carry the country forward. Hence empowering them is a stride in the right direction," said Ms Kayumba.

