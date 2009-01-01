Home | World | Africa | Zanu PF resumes indigenisation meetings
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
ZANU PF has resumed the Revised Policy on Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment roll out programme. It started in May this year in Bulawayo.  

During the first roll out programme, Zanu PF's Department of Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment partnered the Affirmative Action Group.

The Bulawayo function, which was oversubscribed, was attended by the businesspeople, politicians and entrepreneurs from various sectors of the economy. Covid-19 prevention measures had caused the temporary stoppage.

Today, the programme is in Kwekwe. Zanu PF secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha last night said the they were rolling out the programme in partnership with the Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF).

"We are going to meet with various players in the business sector and entrepreneurs to educate them on the opportunities available in the revised policy," said Dr Bimha

