First lady's rural home leads in ZANU PF vote mobilization

  1 hour ago
The first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa's rural home Mazowe district is leading ZANU PF's vote mobilization in Mashonaland Central province in the on-going party restricting exercise under the District Coordinating Committee (DCC) Chaired by Tafadzwa Musarara.

This was confirmed by Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro.

"We have doubled our votes in 2018 we had 95000 votes and 2023 we are targeting 180000," Dutiro said.

"This great achievement is due to good leadership from our chairman (Tafadzwa Musarara) and as DCC we are always ready to help regardless of political affiliation, our strength mainly is in funerals we assist everyone without hesitation."

Meanwhile, the first lady received a lot of support when she officially opened Msoned clinic in Mazowe West recently there by helping people in the district to get easy medical assistance.

