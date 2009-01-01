First lady's rural home leads in ZANU PF vote mobilization

This was confirmed by Mazowe District Coordinating Committee Spokesperson Kushinga Dutiro."We have doubled our votes in 2018 we had 95000 votes and 2023 we are targeting 180000," Dutiro said.
"This great achievement is due to good leadership from our chairman (Tafadzwa Musarara) and as DCC we are always ready to help regardless of political affiliation, our strength mainly is in funerals we assist everyone without hesitation."
Meanwhile, the first lady received a lot of support when she officially opened Msoned clinic in Mazowe West recently there by helping people in the district to get easy medical assistance.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles