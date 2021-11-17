Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo calls Trevor Ncube an 'intellectual coward'
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 21 hours 56 minutes ago
Exiled former government minister Jonathan Moyo has called Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) chairman Trevor Ncube an intellectual coward and a fake champion of freedom of expression. AMH publishes NewsDay, Zimbabwe Independent, The Standard and Weekly Digest and also runs an online radio and television station, Heart & Soul TV.

Moyo went on Twitter to post messages where Trevor Ncube 'confirmed' that Savior Kasukuwere and Moyo had been "picked up from President Mugabe's 'Blue Roof residence to KGVI Military Barracks'.

"#TodayFourYearsAgo This time four years ago, Trevor Ncube had triumphantly & emphatically "confirmed" that @Hon_Kasukuwere & I had been "picked up from President Mugabe's 'Blue Roof residence to KGVI Military Barracks'"; from where he apparently hoped we would not come out alive!" posted Moyo.

#TodayFourYearsAgo
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
