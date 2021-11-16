Police move in to secure Zifa offices
- 13 hours 16 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
On Tuesday, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the entire Zifa board, which will soon be replaced by an interim committee to run the affairs of the association until fresh elections are held.
Official statement on the suspension of the ZIFA Board. pic.twitter.com/y9ddRJL7vj— SRC Zimbabwe (@ZimbabweSrc) November 16, 2021
The Felton Kamambo led board is alleged to have instructed referees not to officiate at Premier Soccer League matches that should have run between Tuesday and Thursday.
They are also alleged to have instructed workers not to report for duty, paralysing operations and smooth proceeding of soccer matches in the country.
SRC suspends ZIFA Board, more to follow.....— SRC Zimbabwe (@ZimbabweSrc) November 16, 2021
A reliable source told NewsDay Sport that the police are now involved and they will, among other things investigate the board members, who include vice president Philemon Machana, for fraud and money laundering.
The Zifa board is accused of failing to account for the money that was raised by the government ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019 and arrests are imminent for all board members.
SRC demanded an explanation, which they never got from Zifa.
THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have dissolved the ZIFA board and are ready for the storm which their decision could provoke, including the possible suspension of Zimbabwe, from international football. pic.twitter.com/JH2Cbcp7RE— John Shumbairerwa (@JohnShumbairer1) November 17, 2021
SRC has assured stakeholders that the game will continue to run, despite the Zifa board members' efforts to cripple operations.
SRC has suspended the Zimbabwe FA @online_zifa board for gross incompetence.
They said that they're prepared for a @FIFAcom ban.
Sports minister @KirstyCoventry— Francis Gaitho (@FrancisGaitho) November 16, 2021
will announce an Interim Committee, barely a week after Kenya undertook similar measures. #AfricanFootballSpring pic.twitter.com/XzAdiPFXWL
There are fears that with the latest dissolution of the board, Fifa could sanction Zimbabwe and the Warriors could lose their right to participate at the 2022 Afcon finals in Cameroon this January.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles