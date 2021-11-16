Home | World | Africa | Police move in to secure Zifa offices

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is set to move in to secure the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) offices after reports that the suspended board members have instructed the secretariat to destroy paperwork that contains possible incriminating evidence in a case of abuse of funds.

On Tuesday, the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the entire Zifa board, which will soon be replaced by an interim committee to run the affairs of the association until fresh elections are held.

Official statement on the suspension of the ZIFA Board. pic.twitter.com/y9ddRJL7vj — SRC Zimbabwe (@ZimbabweSrc) November 16, 2021

The Felton Kamambo led board is alleged to have instructed referees not to officiate at Premier Soccer League matches that should have run between Tuesday and Thursday.

They are also alleged to have instructed workers not to report for duty, paralysing operations and smooth proceeding of soccer matches in the country.

SRC suspends ZIFA Board, more to follow..... — SRC Zimbabwe (@ZimbabweSrc) November 16, 2021

A reliable source told NewsDay Sport that the police are now involved and they will, among other things investigate the board members, who include vice president Philemon Machana, for fraud and money laundering.

The Zifa board is accused of failing to account for the money that was raised by the government ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2019 and arrests are imminent for all board members.

SRC demanded an explanation, which they never got from Zifa.

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) have dissolved the ZIFA board and are ready for the storm which their decision could provoke, including the possible suspension of Zimbabwe, from international football. pic.twitter.com/JH2Cbcp7RE — John Shumbairerwa (@JohnShumbairer1) November 17, 2021

SRC has assured stakeholders that the game will continue to run, despite the Zifa board members' efforts to cripple operations.

SRC has suspended the Zimbabwe FA @online_zifa board for gross incompetence. They said that they're prepared for a @FIFAcom ban. Sports minister @KirstyCoventry

will announce an Interim Committee, barely a week after Kenya undertook similar measures. #AfricanFootballSpring pic.twitter.com/XzAdiPFXWL — Francis Gaitho (@FrancisGaitho) November 16, 2021

There are fears that with the latest dissolution of the board, Fifa could sanction Zimbabwe and the Warriors could lose their right to participate at the 2022 Afcon finals in Cameroon this January.

