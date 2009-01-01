Referees turn against Malandule and company
- 13 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The decision was communicated to referees by Malandule, according to one of the match officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"We are not happy with what these guys did. the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) suspended the Zifa board, not football, and remember when referees travel, they incur expenses which they recover from their match day fees, but we get told moments before kick-off that we disengage simply because one member of the committee has been suspended. This is not their personal project where they can do as they please," said the referee.Another referee said it will be interesting to see if the referees committee will call off the elite referees' and technical referees instructors' course set to kick off in Bulawayo on Friday. The two courses are being held in conjunction with Fifa.
"We know there are nice perks for ZRC members so we want to see if this course will be cancelled otherwise if it goes ahead everyone will see clearly that the Tuesday decision was just but an emotional one and personalisation of the game in Zimbabwe by a few individuals," he said.
Malandule said he could not comment since "I am on suspension".
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles