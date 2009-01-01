Home | World | Africa | ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people
Buy Zimbabwe in campaign to promote local goods
Mnangagwa commissions 28 Beitbridge houses

ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 14 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
EIGHT people died while 31 others were injured when a ZUPCO bus collided with a fuel tanker early Wednesday morning along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

Police have confirmed the accident.

The collision occurred between midnight and 1 am. The injured are admitted at Kadoma Hospital.

"The ZRP reports the death of eight people in a fatal road accident which occurred at the 168km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker," police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

He added: "Thirty-one people were critically injured and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital."

More details to follow.......

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 139