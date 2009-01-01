ZUPCO bus, fuel tanker collision kills 8 people
- 14 hours 14 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
EIGHT people died while 31 others were injured when a ZUPCO bus collided with a fuel tanker early Wednesday morning along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway.
Police have confirmed the accident.
The collision occurred between midnight and 1 am. The injured are admitted at Kadoma Hospital."The ZRP reports the death of eight people in a fatal road accident which occurred at the 168km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo road when a ZUPCO bus had a collision with a tanker," police national spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.
He added: "Thirty-one people were critically injured and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital."
More details to follow.......
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 139